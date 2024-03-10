Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is throwing cold water on the idea that he's certain to leave the club in the near future. Salah says it's by no means decided what he will do now that the team knows manager Jurgen Klopp is leaving this summer.
“No. It's part of life now, that everything moves. Players have left already, very important players. The manager is also very important for the club and is leaving,” Salah said, per ESPN. “One day I will leave the club, but [Klopp's departure doesn't affect my future].”
Salah and Klopp have won a lot of matches together for Liverpool over the years, with more still to come. In his career, Salah has scored more than 200 goals, in 334 games for the club. He is under contract with Liverpool through June 2025, per ESPN. Salah has received interest from Saudi Arabian soccer clubs to come and play for them as soon as he wants.
Klopp is exiting the Liverpool franchise this summer, after managing the team since 2015. When he leaves, it will be the end of an era for Liverpool. Fans can surely cheer on the fact that Salah isn't closing the door on the club despite the manager's decision. Salah admitted that he was shocked by Klopp's decision to go.
“The manager's agent was there at the training ground and I thought: ‘Oh, he's renewing his contract,'” Salah added. “Five minutes before the meeting, Virgil [van Dijk] said: ‘Do you know what the meeting is about?' [I] said no. He said: ‘The manager is leaving.'”
Liverpool is currently playing Europa League games, with the next match scheduled for March 14 against Sparta Praha.