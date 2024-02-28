The Saudi Pro League (SPL) is gearing up for an ambitious summer transfer window, eyeing some Premier League heavyweights to bolster their squads, reported by ESPN. Sources have revealed that top-flight teams in the SPL are targeting established stars, with the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Alisson, Raphaël Varane, Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, and Andreas Pereira on their wish list for the upcoming season.
In addition to seasoned players, there's a concerted effort to sign promising young talents, with Juventus' 20-year-old forward Matìas Soulè also on the radar. While the SPL might not match its record £757 million ($957m) spend from 2023, sources indicate an equally aggressive transfer strategy, emphasizing that significant investments in player fees are anticipated.
Several SPL clubs have specific needs, with Al Ahli eyeing a striker, Al Nassr, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, keen on a goalkeeper, and Al Ittihad looking to strengthen with a focus on a center-back and central midfielder. Al Hilal, currently topping the SPL table and known for securing Neymar's signing last summer, continues to be ambitious in the market.
The financial prowess behind these SPL moves comes from Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth Public Investment Fund (PIF), which holds controlling stakes in Al Ittihad, Al Ahli, Al Nassr, and Al Hilal. Additionally, Al Qadisiyah, leading the second division and owned by Saudi Aramco, is expected to make substantial investments if they secure promotion to the SPL.
Beyond player acquisitions, the SPL is looking to attract high-profile coaches, with names like Thomas Tuchel, Sergio Conceicao of FC Porto, and Mauricio Pochettino of Chelsea being mentioned as potential candidates. The league aims to continue its upward trajectory and compete on the global football stage with these strategic moves.