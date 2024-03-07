Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has delivered a significant injury update on star forward Mohamed Salah, offering a glimpse into the Egyptian's road to recovery, reported by GOAL. Salah, who endured a hamstring injury setback during the Africa Cup of Nations, has made just two appearances for the Reds in 2024.
The prolific forward briefly returned against Brentford on February 17, marking his presence with a goal. However, he has since been grappling with muscle fatigue, sidelining him from key fixtures, including the Carabao Cup final. Klopp, ahead of a crucial Europa League clash with Sparta Prague, shared insights into Salah's progress.
“Mo travelled. He's with us, he trained two days. Full of energy. We have to see, but it's so good that he's back,” Klopp expressed. Acknowledging Salah's unfortunate stint on the sidelines, he added, “It's really good for us, and you can see he's very happy.”
The manager emphasized the need for caution, considering the intense phase of the season. Despite the careful approach, Klopp shared optimistic sentiments, deeming Salah's return “good news.” With four games on the horizon before the next international break, Liverpool aims to maximize Salah's contributions.
Addressing concerns about Salah's potential call-up by Egypt, Klopp clarified, “That is nothing to do [with me] really. That will be decided in different departments.” Jurgen Klopp emphasized focusing on Salah's current availability and usage during Liverpool's demanding fixture schedule.
Mohamed Salah, with 19 goals this season, remains a pivotal figure in Liverpool's pursuit of silverware. As speculations swirl around a potential transfer to Saudi Arabia in the upcoming summer, Salah's return to full fitness is paramount for Liverpool's trophy ambitions. The Egyptian's impact on the pitch is eagerly anticipated as Liverpool navigates a crucial phase in the season.