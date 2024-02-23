Liverpool faces a fitness challenge ahead of the Carabao Cup final clash against Chelsea, with key players sidelined due to injuries, reported by GOAL. Jurgen Klopp's squad is dealing with less-than-ideal conditions, confirming that Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson Becker, Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota, Thiago Alcantara, Stefan Bajcetic, Ben Doak, and Joel Matip will miss the fixture.
Assistant manager Pep Lijnders shared insights, expressing hope that Darwin Nunez, Mohamed Salah, and Dominik Szoboszlai might still play some role. “We play every three days, and it's important for us to use each minute, each day to really look how the players are. This is for Mo, Dom, and Darwin,” Lijnders stated, emphasizing the need for careful assessment.
While Alexander-Arnold, Alisson, Jones, and Jota face more extended absences, Lijnders provided a timeline for Curtis Jones, indicating a potential return around the international break. The injury-plagued Liverpool side is managing a hectic schedule, with Lijnders acknowledging the importance of balancing recovery and performance in their unique playing style.
Looking ahead to the Carabao Cup final, the absence of key players raises challenges for Klopp's side. However, the motivation to secure silverware, especially with Klopp set to depart at the end of the season, fuels the squad. Liverpool aims to compete on all fronts, and this final presents an opportunity to claim their first trophy of the season.
The history between Liverpool and Chelsea in League Cup finals adds an intriguing dimension to the upcoming clash, with both teams having secured victories in the past. The Reds will seek to replicate their 2022 success, having won the final after a tense penalty shootout.
Post the Carabao Cup final, Liverpool faces a packed schedule, including an FA Cup fifth-round encounter with Southampton and a Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest. The team hopes for resolution in some injury concerns as they navigate through this challenging period.