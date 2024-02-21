Chelsea FC faces a potential setback in the upcoming Carabao Cup final against Liverpool FC as veteran defender Thiago Silva unsure to play

Chelsea FC faces a potential setback in the upcoming Carabao Cup final against Liverpool FC as veteran defender Thiago Silva remains doubtful to feature in the marquee clash, reported by GOAL. Silva, who sustained a groin injury during Chelsea's 3-1 victory over Crystal Palace on February 12, is yet to fully recover from the setback, raising concerns about his availability for the crucial final on Sunday.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino confirmed Silva's absence in the recent showdown against Manchester City, emphasizing that the Brazilian's fitness is evaluated on a daily basis. The absence of the 39-year-old paved the way for a defensive pairing of Axel Disasi and Levi Colwill, who notably impressed in their roles. Disasi, in particular, earned the Man of the Match accolade for his stellar performance.

Thiago Silva, a seasoned campaigner with experience at Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan, has been a pivotal figure for Chelsea. Despite his contributions, he has faced disappointment in domestic cup finals, losing in the FA Cup in 2021 and 2022, as well as the Carabao Cup in 2022.

As the Carabao Cup final approaches, Silva's potential absence adds uncertainty to Chelsea's defensive lineup. With his contract set to expire at the end of the current season, this final could mark Silva's last opportunity to clinch a trophy with Chelsea. Fans eagerly await updates on Silva's fitness, hoping for a positive turnaround before the crucial clash at Wembley on Sunday. Stay tuned for further developments as the anticipation builds for this high-stakes encounter.