Liverpool‘s summer transfer plans continue to heat up as they set their sights on 19-year-old Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia, reported by goal.com. The Reds have reportedly agreed to a £60 million ($76 million) deal for the talented youngster, but now they face the crucial task of convincing him to choose Anfield over a potential move to Chelsea.

The news comes after Liverpool lost out on another transfer target, Moises Caicedo, who opted to join Chelsea instead. The Reds had a £111 million ($141 million) offer for the Brighton midfielder accepted, only for Caicedo to ultimately decide on a move to Stamford Bridge. This marked a significant blow to Jurgen Klopp's side, who are eager to strengthen their midfield options.

Lavia's potential move to Liverpool is not without competition, as Chelsea is also reportedly keen on signing the young midfielder. With Chelsea already successful in securing the signature of Caicedo, they pose a genuine threat to Liverpool's pursuit of Lavia.

Chelsea's interest in Lavia was already well-known, and their pursuit of the player had put them in the lead for his signature. Now, Liverpool must step up their efforts to sway the promising talent in their direction.

For Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool, securing Romeo Lavia's commitment could be vital to bolstering their midfield ranks. As negotiations continue, all eyes will be on whether the Reds can convince Lavia to choose them and potentially bolster their squad ahead of the new season. If not, the search for a new midfielder will undoubtedly carry on for Klopp and his team.