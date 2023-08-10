Liz Cambage took to social media to address the leaked footage of a heated 2021 scrimmage between the Australian and Nigerian women's national basketball teams.

The scrimmage took place in the run-up to the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. The footage showed pointedly physical play involving Cambage. Then, during a break, Cambage was walking back to the Australian team bench when she was punched by a Nigerian player.

Liz Cambage responds to footage from the 2021 scrimmage between the Australian national team and the Nigerian national team being released pic.twitter.com/UDQtZN14YR — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 9, 2023

Here's the video of the incident in question:

Footage has surfaced of the infamous Australia vs. Nigeria game where then- WNBA star Liz Cambage was seen elbowing and slapping opponents in the face. In the same incident, Cambage allegedly called opponents, ‘monkeys.’ Cambage was swung at in retaliation later in the match. pic.twitter.com/MmXI4R2WWq — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 10, 2023

Players from both teams have alleged that Cambage directed racial slurs at Nigerian players during the scrimmage. Nigerian player Promise Amukamara has claimed that Cambage referred to Nigerian players as “monkeys” and “told us to go back to our country.”

Jenna O'Hea, the captain of the Australian team who was involved in the scrimmage, confirmed that Cambage used those words. O'Hea said she and Cambage had not spoken since the incident.

Cambage has denied that she used racial slurs in an interview with Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks. In contrast, she cited her dedication to “fostering positive change in the sport I love.”

In addition to her denial, Cambage told Rooks that Nigeria wants her to represent the country moving forward. Cambage said she is in “cahoots” with officials about leaving the Australian team and playing for Nigeria. Cambage's father is of Nigerian descent and her mother is of Australian descent.

Citing mental health concerns, Cambage withdrew from the Australian team after the scrimmage and did not participate in the Tokyo games.

Australia's governing body for basketball investigated the claims against Cambage and issued a formal reprimand. But she was not fined or suspended. Cambage has not played for the national team since.