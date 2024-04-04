Lizzo is walking back her comments regarding quitting music. Last week, the singer went to Instagram to express her frustration on how people have been treating her on the internet. As a result, the singer implied she would be done making music.
“All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it,” the Grammy winner said in a lengthy message on Instagram. “But I'm starting to feel like the world doesn't want me in it. I'm constantly up against lies being told about me for clout & views … being the butt of the joke every single time because of how I look.”
She continued: “I'm constantly up against lies being told about me for clout and view … being the butt of the joke every single time because of how I look … my character being picked apart by people who don't know me and disrespecting my name. I didn't sign up for this s— — I quit.”
Lizzo Clarifies “I Quit” Comments
In a video posted to Instagram on Tuesday (April 2), “When I say ‘I quit,’ I mean I quit giving any negative energy attention,” the singer said.
“What I’m not going to quit is the joy of my life, which is making music and connecting to people, and I know I’m not alone. In no way shape or form, am I the only person experiencing that negative voice that’s louder than the positive,” she continued.
She concluded: “If I can just give one person the inspiration or motivation to stand up for themselves and say they quit letting negative people, negative comments, win then I’ve done even more than I could’ve hoped for. I’m going to keep moving forward and keep being me.”
Prior to the “About Damn Time” singer clarifying her comments, some of her former backup dancers said that her first statement was most likely untrue.
Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez filed a lawsuit against the rapper last year, alleging that the Grammy-winning singer showed behavior of sexual harassment, weight-shaming, racial discrimination, and creating a toxic workplace while they were her backup dancers. The dancers have also named the dance captain and her production company.
Ron Zambrano, the attorney who represents Davis, Williams, and Rodriguez in the suit does not believe Lizzo's message.
“It's a joke that Lizzo would say she is being bullied by the internet when she should instead be taking an honest look at herself. Her latest post is just another outburst seeking attention and trying to deflect from her own failings as she continues to blame everyone else for the predicament she is in. Lizzo's legal and public relations strategy is a failure, so she is desperately trying to play the victim.”
He said that this is not the first time Lizzo has “thrown these childish tantrums before,” and that no one actually believes she is quitting music.”
Take a look at Lizzo clarifying her comments below:
Lizzo clarifies what she meant with her ‘I Quit’ post:
“When I say I quit, I mean I quit giving any negative energy attention… what I’m not gonna quit is the joy of my life, which is making music” pic.twitter.com/Fa9MA7taGd
— Pop Base (@PopBase) April 2, 2024