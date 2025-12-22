With Justin Fields demoted and Tyrod Taylor injured, the New York Jets have turned to undrafted free agent Brady Cook over their last two games. The results have not been pretty.

In his second start, the Jets fell to 3-12 with a 29-6 loss to the New Orleans Saints. Still, head coach Aaron Glenn thinks Cook was the right call at quarterback, via the team's X, formerly Twitter account.

“I think he gave us the best chance to win,” Glenn said. “But we also want to evaluate where he's at. We had two guys who were hurt, we know that. But he wouldn't be in there if he didn't give us a chance to win.”

"He wouldn't be in there if he didn't give us a chance to win." – HC Aaron Glenn on Brady Cook pic.twitter.com/oMSJjImg6Y — New York Jets (@nyjets) December 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

The Jets got on the board first via a 29-yard Nick Folk field goal. Both sides traded field goals throughout the first half, going into the break with the Saints up 9-6. After halftime though, it was all New Orleans.

The Saints scored 20 unanswered points, including 13 in the fourth quarter to secure the victory. While New York was able to battle in the first half, they fell flat as the game went on. Overall, Cook completed 22-of-35 passes for 188 scoreless yards and a touchdown. While he had a pair of passes go over 20 yards, Cook averaged just 5.4 yards per throw.

Through his two starts and three overall appearances, the quarterback has completed 59.2 percent of his passes for 527 yards, a touchdown and six interceptions. Glenn will want to evaluate Cook as much as he can, but it's clear the Jets will be looking for their next quarterback this offseason.

In the meantime though, the undrafted free agent has a clear supporter in Glenn. As the Jets close out their season, it wouldn't be shocking to see Cook remain under center.