The New Orleans Saints' Week 16 win over the New York Jets had an additional meaning for Taysom Hill. While the Saints still have two games remaining in the 2025 regular season, they played their final game at the Caesars Superdome.

Hill, 35, is in the final year of his current contract. Due to his age and where the team currently stands with a first-year head coach and rookie quarterback, Hill knows he might have played his final game in New Orleans.

When asked about that moment after the game, Hill fought back tears while opening up about what the city means to him.

“I didn't really feel any type of way this morning, but as I was driving to the stadium today, you start to think about the last nine years and what it's meant to me and my family,” Hill said. “I think for me, personally, you just try to take it all in. Great experience here tonight. I don't know what the future holds for me, but it was a special day for me and my family.”

.@T_Hill4 on the past 9 years in New Orleans and what this city means to him

Hill has done a little bit of everything for the Saints since joining the team in 2017. The veteran has changed the definition of utility player, lining up as a quarterback, running back, fullback, tight end, wide receiver and kick returner throughout his nine-year career.

Hill's journey to the league has made him a beloved figure of the organization as much as his fan-friendly play style. The term “blue collar” gets thrown around in sports, but few have embodied that persona as much as Hill.

Taysom Hill's unique career with Saints

Hill spent five years in college at BYU, where he played 37 career games at quarterback. His injury history and subpar arm talent led to him going undrafted in the 2017 NFL Draft. As a devout member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Hill also enrolled in college after a two-year mission, making his age another concern for scouts.

Despite the tumultuous start, Hill climbed his way onto the Saints' roster as an undrafted free agent. He spent the preseason with the Green Bay Packers, but signed with New Orleans after the final roster cutdowns.

Aside from his quarterback stints, Hill's versatility has never led to him becoming a 20-touch-per-game player. However, big plays typically come whenever his number is called.

Hill entered the 2025 season tied with Alvin Kamara as the Saints' second-longest-tenured player. As of Week 16, he has only appeared in 19 games in the last two seasons.