The Green Bay Packers were left shaking their heads as they left Soldier Field Saturday night following their 22-16 overtime loss to the Chicago Bears. The Packers led by 16-6 with 2 minutes left in the 4th quarter before the Bears pulled off a miracle rally that included a recovered onside kick and a tying touchdown pass from Caleb Williams to rookie Jahdae Walker on 4th down with 24 seconds remaining before the end of regulation.

The Bears won the game in overtime when Williams connected with D.J. Moore on 46-yard bomb with 4:57 remaining in the extra session. The victory allowed the Bears to improve their record to 11-4 while the Packers fell to 9-5-1. The Bears have a 1 1/2-game lead over their archrivals with 2 games remaining for each team. The Bears have not clinched the NFC North title yet, but a win in either of their last two games against the San Francisco 49ers or Detroit Lions will give them the division crown.

The Packers were both shocked and disappointed by the loss, but the good news for the team is that wide receiver Christian Watson is no worse after playing against the Bears. He came into the game with chest and shoulder injuries, but head coach Matt LaFleur said that Watson did not suffer any setbacks in the game.

Packers QB Jordan Love was forced out of the game

The Packers were hoping to regain first place in the NFC North, and they appeared well on their way to doing so late in the 4th quarter before the Bears rallied and came away with the victory before the raucous Chicago fans.

Jordan Love took a helmet t0 helmet hit in the second quarter, and he did not play as a result of going into the concussion protocol. Backup quarterback Malik Willis filled in nicely for Love, completing 9 of 11 passes for 121 yards and adding 44 yards on the ground.