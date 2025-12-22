Lots of trade rumors have been swirling around Giannis Antetokounmpo, adding noise to an already difficult stretch for the Milwaukee Bucks. On the floor, his absence has been unmistakable. The Bucks have lacked their stabilizer, their force, their closer. Against that backdrop, Milwaukee shared Giannis back on the practice floor, a subtle sign that an injury return for Antetokounmpo may be drawing closer. It was not a clearance announcement. It was a reminder of who has been missing. With a road matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves approaching, even small steps now shift the conversation.

Giannis sighting at practice. pic.twitter.com/GFKMI3scpm — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 20, 2025 Expand Tweet

Giannis has been sidelined since Dec. 3 after suffering a right calf strain in a non-contact injury against the Detroit Pistons. Calf injuries require patience. Giannis is expected to miss action for two to four weeks, and the Bucks have stayed cautious throughout. That approach remains unchanged. The latest injury report still lists him as OUT, meaning he will not suit up in the upcoming game against the Timberwolves. Anthony Edwards is expected to play. The Bucks will once again prepare without their anchor.

What his absence has meant for the Bucks

Before the injury, Giannis was dominant. In 17 games for the Bucks, he averaged 28.9 points while shooting 63.9 percent from the field and 43.5 percent from three. He added 10.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists in just 29.1 minutes per night. The efficiency was striking. The control was constant. The offense bent around him.

Without him, the margins tightened. Milwaukee sits at 11–17, No. 11 in the East. The Bucks have won only three of their last ten games and are riding a two-game losing streak. More telling, they have dropped four of six since Giannis went down. Spacing shrank. Defensive pressure faded. Late-game confidence wavered when possessions mattered most.

The practice post does not solve those issues. It points forward. Conditioning is rebuilding. Rhythm is returning. Under quiet gym lights, progress is taking shape.

When Giannis Antetokounmpo makes his injury return, will this stretch strengthen the Bucks—or reveal how much they still rely on him?