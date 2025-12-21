The Cleveland Browns fall to 3-12 on the season after suffering a 23-20 Week 16 loss to the Buffalo Bills. However, there is a major concern surrounding rookie running back Quinshon Judkins, as he sustained a serious leg injury during the contest. After the game, Shedeur Sanders shared his reaction to the injury.

During the postgame press conference, the 23-year-old quarterback admitted that he feels bad about Judkins' injury because he threw the ball to him on the play that led to the injury, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. Sanders called the situation sad and ultimately hopes his teammate has a quick recovery.

“It hurt when Quinshon went down,” said Shedeur Sanders. “Me and Quinshon was in the room talking yesterday, too… Just about life, about everything cause that's the type of person he is… Knowing he went down with that [injury], it was definitely sad. It was definitely sad because I'm like, ‘backside I can't throw this slant, they covering it, you know, and they had like two [guys]. I can't throw this slant.' So, yeah. That was my only option… I feel bad cause, like, I threw it. You know? It hurts. It hurts.”

#Browns Shedeur Sanders on Quinshon Judkins suffering the dislocated ankle and fractured fibula: pic.twitter.com/4vx0wUmNb7 — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) December 21, 2025

Quinshon Judkins suffered a dislocated ankle and fractured fibula on Sunday. He's facing a long road to recovery and will miss the rest of the season. His status for the beginning of the 2026-27 campaign is up in the air, as he'll have to spend time during the offseason rehabbing his leg.

In the meantime, the Browns will move on to Week 17, where they will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers. Then, Cleveland will end the year with a Week 18 game vs. the Cincinnati Bengals.