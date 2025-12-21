The Green Bay Packers lost more than a game when they fell to the Chicago Bears in Week 16. The overtime loss at Soldier Field saw the Packers fail to win even though they had a 10-point lead with 2 minutes remaining in the game. The 22-16 defeat means that the Bears (11-4) have a 1 1/2-game lead in the NFC North over the Packers (9-5-1) with two games left for each team.

Quarterback Jordan Love was forced out of the game in the second quarter when he took a helmet to helmet hit and went into the concussion protocol. He was replaced by Malik Willis who was quite effective in his relief role. However, he suffered a shoulder injury late in the game and was clearly in discomfort during the overtime period.

Head coach Matt LaFleur may have one or both of his quarterbacks available when the Packers host the Baltimore Ravens in Week 17. However, LaFleur said that the Packers have a pair of emergency quarterbacks who will be able to prepare if neither Love nor Willis is healthy enough to play. Running back Josh Jacobs and wide receiver Jayden Reed have been designated by LaFleur as the players who would take over at the position in an emergency situation.

Packers still have chance at playoffs and division title

Green Bay is still in the NFC playoff structure as the 7th and final seed despite the loss to the Bears. If the Lions suffer a loss in any of their final three games, the Bears lose to the San Francisco 49ers and the Lions while the Packers defeat the Ravens and the Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay will win the NFC North title.

The Packers have suffered a slew of injuries in recent weeks. In addition to those suffered by the quarterbacks, they lost edge rusher Micah Parsons in Week 15 when he suffered a torn ACL against the Denver Broncos. While his 2025 season is over, insiders report Parsons should be able to play by the start of the 2026 season.