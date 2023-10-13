Logan Paul is a polarizing figure. The social media star's opinions and behavior have been met with as much criticism as acclaim. However, no one can take away his success on social media and burgeoning career as an exhibition boxer and WWE wrestler. But while Paul has broken the internet multiple times, beside him is a partner who is just as accomplished as the social media influencer. For this piece, let's learn more about Logan Paul's fiancée Nina Agdal.

Logan Paul's fiancée Nina Agdal

Nina Agdal was born on March 26th, 1992, in Hillerød, Denmark. She attended school in her hometown until she was 18 years old. As a teenager, Agdal tried her hand at modeling by participating in the Elite Model Look Competition. Although she didn't emerge victorious, Agdal's stint there earned her a deal with Elite Models Copenhagen.

Modeling for popular brands

After finishing her schooling, Agdal migrated to the United States. Despite the risks, the investment paid off. Agdal would become a model for various popular brands such as Billabong, Adore Me, Bebe Stores, and Caldezonia.

However, Agdal turned heads most during her modeling stint with Victoria's Secret. She has been outspoken about the globally known underwear and lingerie company's need to highlight different body types among its models, too.

In a 2019 interview regarding Victoria's Secret's financial standing, Agdal said, “I’m happy that they're starting to include different body types and different people and women because that is just so needed. Do I think it's ironic that they had to hit rock bottom before they went there? Maybe a little bit. Am I happy that it’s all happening? Yes.”

Magazine features

While modeling for various brands got Agal her start in the industry, it was gracing the cover for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue that ultimately powered her to immense success. In 2012, she debuted in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue and was crowned the publication's Rookie of the Year.

Two years later, Agdal continued to make waves for Sports Illustrated. Gracing the cover of the magazine's 50th anniversary Swimsuit edition, Agdal was featured alongside Hollywood household names Chrissy Teigen and Lily Aldridge. She was featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue six times.

Apart from Sports Illustrated, Agdal also graced the cover of Maxim magazine in 2017.

Despite being a successful model, Agdal has spoken out against the issue of body shaming. In a 2018 interview with Glamour, she said, “I decided to release an image to draw awareness and support of an issue that's bigger than just myself and affects so many people not just in the fashion industry, but in general, to bring women from all over together in a celebration of our bodies. Let's find ways to build each other up instead of constantly finding ways to tear each other down.”

Ambassador for Pencils of Promise

Agdal has served as an ambassador for Pencils of Promise, an organization that addresses the lack of reading and writing skills worldwide. The six-time Sports Illustrated model turned the Empire State Building yellow to increase awareness of lagging global literacy.

The Agdal Method

Given that Agdal is a hugely successful model who knows how to be magazine-cover-ready, it isn't surprising that she launched her fitness brand, The Agdal Method. The Agdal Method encourages a healthy lifestyle based on her workouts and diet recommendations.

Past love life

Before dating Logan Paul, Agdal was romantically involved with several other celebrities. Some of her notable partners in the past include Maroon 5's Adam Levine, The Wanted's Max George, Rove founder Jack Brinkley-Cook, Hollywood megastar Leonardo DiCaprio, and What Do You Meme's Ben Kaplan.

Attending Junior Prom

In 2013, a 17-year-old high school student named Jake Davidson asked Sports Illustrated model Kate Upton to be his prom date. However, due to scheduling conflicts, Upton couldn't make it. Instead in her absence, fellow Sports Illustrated cover model Agdal attended Davidson's prom night at Milken Community High School. Like a wish come true, Davidson couldn't hide his happiness.

“It was a surreal experience,” Davidson told NBC Los Angeles of attending prom with Agdal. “I'm so grateful her people reached out — a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

Dating Logan Paul

Agdal and Paul met at an event in New York City. Since then, the couple has been going strong, quickly transitioning from close friends to romantic partners. After several sweet exchanges on social media, it wasn't surprising when Paul and Agdal would become Instagram official in late 2022.

Just months after their first anniversary, the controversial YouTuber popped the question in Lake Como, Italy.

Nevertheless, this is all we know about Logan Paul's fiancée, Nina Agdal.