The second round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs is officially underway, and fans have already been treated to some big games early on in this round. Organizations are now a step closer to taking home the Larry O’Brien Trophy, but there is still a long way to go. With the Los Angeles Lakers set to host the Golden State Warriors on Saturday, that means it is time for some Lakers Game 3 predictions.

Los Angeles went 43-39 in the regular season, finishing as the seventh seed in the Western Conference. The Lakers defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves in their lone Play-In Tournament contest to officially secure a spot in the playoffs as the seven seed. That earned LA a first-round date with the Memphis Grizzlies, whom they promptly beat in six games to advance to the semifinals in the West.

On the other side of this matchup is Golden State, who overcame a rocky regular season that saw them finish sixth in the West to make it to the second round of the playoffs. It hasn’t been the most resounding championship defense we have seen, but the Warriors squeaked by the Sacramento Kings in seven games in the first round, and now will be looking to make it back to the finals in the West by beating the Lakers.

So far in this series, we have seen the Lakers steal Game 1 in San Francisco with a 117-112 victory. But the Warriors proceeded to bounce back with a 127-100 blowout victory on Thursday in Game 2, evening the series at one apiece. The series will shift back to the Crypto.com Arena for Games 3 & 4, and the change of scenery could make a big difference in the next few games.

So with all this in mind, here are three bold predictions for the Los Angeles Lakers for Game 3 of their Western Conference semifinals series versus the Golden State Warriors on Saturday.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

3. The Lakers force 5+ turnovers from Stephen Curry

It’s no secret that Golden State’s success during their dynastic run has been due in large part to the greatness of Stephen Curry. The guard is coming off a big series against the Kings and has been impactful so far versus the Lakers.

In the playoffs, Curry is averaging 31.4 points, 5.4 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game while shooting 48.6 percent from the field and 39.8 percent from beyond the arc. Curry powered the Warriors offense in Game 2, as he posted a double-double with 20 points and 12 assists while shooting an efficient 7-12 from the field.

Even when he is in foul trouble or not taking a ton of shots, Curry is contributing as a playmaker for Golden State right now. The Lakers looked to limit Curry’s scoring threat in Games 1 & 2, but given how that didn’t exactly pan out in Game 2, it’s looking like they may have some adjustments to make moving forward.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Los Angeles is already putting a ton of defensive pressure on Curry, and they will force him to commit five plus turnovers in Game 3 as they ratchet up their intensity even more. This will not only quiet Curry on offense, but will help the Lakers pick up some extra points on the fast break or in transition that will prevent them from getting blown out again.

2. LeBron James and Anthony Davis combine for 50+ points and 20+ rebounds for the Lakers

As for the Lakers, they will need everything they can get from their star players. As the two players with the most experience on the team, LeBron James and Anthony Davis will need to dictate the pace of this game for Los Angeles.

In the playoffs, James is averaging 22.3 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game while shooting 47.7 percent from the field, although that includes a pretty 21.1 percent on three point shots. Davis, on the other hand, is putting up 20.8 points, 14 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game, as well as 1.1 steals and a league-leading 4.1 blocks per game on defense. He is making 50 percent of his field goals, which isn’t necessarily bad, but is down from his 56.3 percent efficiency from the regular season.

Both players have had their moments in this series so far. Davis had a big 30-point, 23-rebound double-double in Game 1, but he had only 11 points and seven boards in Game 2. James scored 21 points in the first half of Game 2, however, he would only score two more points for the remainder of the night.

Should the Lakers want to win on Saturday, it starts with James and Davis. They will both put together big outings at the same time and combine for 50-plus points and 20-plus rebounds. With James and Davis posting these numbers, Los Angeles will be in a good position to come out with a victory.

1. Lakers bounce back to open a 2-1 series lead over the Warriors

One thing that could make a big difference on Saturday for Game 3 is the Crypto.com Arena. Golden State had one of the worst records on the road in the regular season, going just 11-30 when they were forced to leave the comforts of the Chase Center. The Lakers had an OK record at home during the season, going 23-18, but that’s still much better than their away record of 20-21.

According to FanDuel, the Lakers are the favorites to win this matchup, with the spread currently in their favor at -3.5, which is significantly lower than the Warriors’ -7.5 spread for Game 2.

With all things considered, especially the home-court factor, expect the Lakers to win Game 3 and open a 2-1 lead in the series. Still, this contest will be closer than it was in Game 2, with LA potentially needing to go to overtime to pick up this much needed victory.