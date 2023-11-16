Breaking down the pros and cons of the Lakers trading for the Bulls star.

Shockingly, the Los Angeles Lakers are at the center of trade rumors involving an NBA star. This time — and not for the first time — the buzz is swirling around Chicago Bulls swingman Zach LaVine.

LaVine and the Bulls are exploring a conscious uncoupling. The Bulls may go full blow-it-up mode and see what they can recoup for DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso, as well (all three wings have Southern California ties).

Despite spending the offseason emphasizing continuity, growth, and depth, Rob Pelinka's ears are perked up. How aggressively should he pursue a deal? Let's break down a potential Lakers-LaVine transaction.

The Lakers can't make any blockbusters until Dec. 15, and more likely Jan. 15, when the majority of their roster becomes trade-eligible (the latter date applies to Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura). In theory, the Lakers boast an impressive list of quality, under-30 players on movable contracts: Reaves (4 years/$56 million), Hachimura (3/$51M), D'Angelo Russell (2/$36M), Gabe Vincent (3/$33M). They can sweeten packages with the 2029 or 2030 first-round pick, a pick swap, and recent draft picks Max Christie, Jalen Hood-Schifino, and Maxwell Lewis. (Jarred Vanderbilt is ineligible to be traded midseason.)

I asked D'Angelo Russell why he waived the implied no-trade clause in his new contract with the Lakers, thereby allowing him to be traded midseason: (more on this: https://t.co/TSYqrfTfdn) pic.twitter.com/324fdwSJP7 — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) October 2, 2023

There are obvious pros and cons for the Lakers. The Lakers third-star experiment failed spectacularly with Russell Westbrook. There are legitimate concerns about LaVine's knee as he nears 30. His defense is improved, but he wouldn't exactly shore up the Lakers' concerns on the wing and at the point of attack. He's never played for a contender. Most importantly, he's owed $178 million over the next four years (including a $49 million player option for 2026-27).

"The thing about LaVine though he's in year 2 of a 5-year, $250 millon deal…you need multiple salaries." Shams Charania breaks down a potential Zach LaVine – Lakers scenario. (via @RunItBackFDTV)pic.twitter.com/UotcX8FqyU — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 16, 2023

The upside is undeniably enticing. LaVine, as a 38.2% career 3-point shooter — unlike Westbrook — and open-court dynamism, slots right in as the slasher/athlete/game-changing scorer the Lakers' could use to zhuzh up their oft-plodding offense. The Lakers currently rank 20th in offensive rating and 29th in 3-pointers made per game. LaVine is averaging 21.7 points in 35.2 minutes per game this season amidst the Bulls' indirection, down from his 25.1 PPG from 2019-2023.

The interest is easy to understand; the price is hard to gauge. The Bulls will inquire about Reaves, which the Lakers will respectfully shoot down. Reaves is 25, arguably a more effective player than LaVine, and one-fourth of the cost. However, if the Lakers can nab LaVine while parting with Russell, Hachimura, Hood-Schifino, a 2030 pick, and a few seconds (they have four to trade), they have to strongly consider it. The future salary is burdensome, but a successful LaVine onboarding would dramatically raise their championship ceiling in possibly the final season of LeBron's window.

The Lakers and their fans will want to see Alex Caruso (making $9.6 million!) come “home”. I still don't think Reaves would be on the table, although it isn't completely far-fetched. The Lakers could offer Christie, a swap, and loop in a third team as they vie with contenders for the Bald Mamba. The Lakers reportedly have an interest in DeRozan, on an expiring deal.

Of course, the Bulls have a say in all of this. Are they truly committed to a rebuild? If so, the Lakers' offer is mid; A distant first, an unproven rookie, two good-not-great players on non-expiring deals. But, if the Bulls feel it's the best they can get for LaVine, his contract, and his knee? Don't be stunned to see the Lakers pounce.