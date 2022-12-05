By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Not that the Louisville Cardinals needed a reminder of how bad the season is going for them, but the first edition of the NET rankings for the 2022-23 college basketball campaign has just been released and Louisville basketball doesn’t look so good in it. per Brett Dawson of Courier Journal Sports.

“Louisville men’s basketball is No. 361 (of 363) in today’s first college basketball NET rankings. Which is definitely the biggest sports news in the city today.”

Louisville basketball remains winless after eight games this season. In the Cardinals’ ACC opener, they suffered an embarrassing 80-53 home loss to the Miami Hurricanes Sunday. That loss came after Louisville got beaten by the Maryland Terrapins last week, also at home, to the tune of a 79-54 score.

There’s barely anything going right for Louisville, whose hopes for an at-large berth to the 2023 National Tournament seemingly went up in flames when it lost back-to-back to start the season to the Bellarmine Knights and to the Wright State Raiders — both at home. To make things worse, the Cardinals then lost to the Appalachian State Mountaineers, also at home. Those are crushing defeats for Louisville basketball, whose main focus right now is to stop the bleeding and finally bag a win.

Since the NET takes into account factors such as scoring margin, location of games, and the school’s and its opponents’ strength of schedules, it’s no surprise that Louisville basketball has been ranked so low.

The Cardinals will next play the Florida State Seminoles in Tallahassee this coming Saturday.