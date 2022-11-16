Published November 16, 2022

Kenny Payne and the Louisville Cardinals continue to deal with the pain of losing in the 2022-23 college basketball season. Louisville basketball failed anew to get its first victory of the season after falling prey to the Appalachian State Mountaineers at home Tuesday night to the tune of a 61-60 score.

All three Louisville basketball losses happened at their home of KFC Yum! Center, thus giving the program a horrible reminder of a forgettable stretch that happened over 80 years ago.

“Louisville has lost each of its first three home games of a season for the first time since 1940-41, when the Cardinals lost to Kentucky Wesleyan, Evansville, and Transylvania.”

What makes these losses even more painful for Louisville basketball is the fact that all three teams that defeated the Cardinals were all sub-190KenPom teams at the time of their matchups. Louisville opened its season with a 67-66 loss to the Bellarmine Knights (N0. 231) and then to the Wright State Raiders (No. 192). Appalachian State was just No. 205 when it embarrassed Louisville.

With those losses against college basketball minnows, Louisville basketball is an extremely long shot to get an at-large bid for the 2023 National Tournament. While the Cardinals’ schedule still provides them with ample opportunity to gather wins against top competition, their three early-season losses are going to be so hard to outweigh regardless of how Louisville basketball finishes the rest of the way.

The Cardinals can pick up the pieces and win their first game of the season next Monday against the Arkansas Razorbacks in a neutral-site matchup.