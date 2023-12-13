A bizarre situation with Koron Davis and Louisville

The Louisville basketball program released an announcement that Koron Davis would be transferring from the team on Wednesday.

“University of Louisville junior guard Koron Davis has informed the program that he intends to transfer. We support him and wish him well in the future,” Louisville basketball's statement reads, according to Dusty Baker of Wave 3 News.

However, things took a weird turn when Davis took to Twitter to deny that he has told anyone at Louisville that he is transferring from the program.

“I didn't express to anyone at U of Louisville that I want to transfer,” Davis' Twitter post says, according to Jeff Goodman of Stadium. “I never asked to transfer. I enjoy being a Cardinal. The fact an official statement was released giving false information is disheartening and sad.”

Davis has not played for Louisville this season, and it seems as if he intends to stay with the program. It will be interesting to see if head coach Kenny Payne has any more details on the matter next time he speaks.

It has not gone well for Kenny Payne since taking over the Louisville basketball program. Last year was very rough, and this season is seemingly more of the same. The Cardinals are currently 4-5 on the season with losses to Chattanooga, Texas, Indiana, Virginia Tech and DePaul.

Payne's program will play Arkansas State, Pepperdine, then No. 14 Kentucky in the non conference before beginning ACC play, where it will be a tough task for the Cardinals to get wins without improving on their current form.