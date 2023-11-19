The Louisville Cardinals' coach got doused in Gatorade, and so did a well known sideline reporter standing next to him.

The Louisville football team is ranked ninth in the country and appears ready to make some noise heading down the stretch of the season. Jeff Brohm's Cardinals took on the Miami football Hurricanes on Saturday with a lot on the line.

It's been a whirlwind season for Brohm, who got honest on the nerves of coaching his alma mater for the first time earlier this season. The Hurricanes' greatest weakness was exposed against Florida State, the quarterback position, but Tyler Van Dyke played well for Miami football on Saturday against Louisville football.

As the game unfolded, Louisville took control with 14 points in the first quarter bookended by a 15-3 final stanza that saw Miami wilt under the pressure of Brohm's Cardinals.

An incredible 58-yard house call from Kevin Coleman sealed the game for Louisville football in the fourth quarter, breaking a 31-31 deadlock against Coach Mario Cristobal's Hurricanes.

Afterward, Brohm got a Gatorade bath as the Cardinals punched their ticket to the ACC Championship Game. Sideline reporter Molly McGrath found herself in the line of fire.

McGrath was a good sport. She retweeted the slo-mo video of the Louisville football coach's Gatorade bath with a comment in favor of what had gone down.

Gatorade bath season and it feels so good! https://t.co/QijVjaj9o0 — Molly McGrath (@MollyAMcGrath) November 18, 2023

The ACC Title Game will pit Louisville football against the fourth-ranked Florida State Seminoles on December 2 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The game will mark the Cardinals' first-ever trip to the league title game.

McGrath attended Boston College University and has been with ESPN since 2016. Quarterback Jack Plummer led Louisville football with 308 yards through the air including three touchdowns and an interception on the day for the Cardinals.