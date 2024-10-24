Louisville football will face Boston College in Week 9 of the college season. The Cardinals are 4-3, and have lost one of their elite wide receivers Caullin Lacy for the remainder of their games, per Jody Demling of ACC Network.

Lacy had 91 catches for 1,316 yards last season. He also had a 100-yard kick return for a touchdown in last week's loss to Miami.

“Caullin’s decision to redshirt was a decision that was agreed upon between both parties,” Lacy’s agent David Ben-Zaken told On3 in a statement, per Pete Nakos of On3 Sports. “Around a week before the 2024 season, Caullin underwent surgery to repair his collarbone. This injury stemmed from a practice during Fall camp. The estimated time of return from this surgery was 8 weeks. Caullin worked endlessly to recover and rehab as quickly as possible. In 5 weeks post surgery, Caullin returned to play.

“Caullin has not been fully healthy in games played up to this point. He will continue to work through shoulder mobility exercises and prepare to be his best self heading into next season.

“We believe this is in Caullin’s best interest and return healthy for another season. This is not an NIL decision and at this time, Caullin anticipates returning to Louisville for another season. Both parties are working tirelessly to make this happen.”

Louisville could still secure a bowl game, but they will need a strong finish in the conference.

Caullin Lacy could return to Louisville in 2025

Lacy and Louisville are working on an agreement for the senior to come back to play for the Cardinals. He recorded 15 catches for 179 yards.

Without Lacy, it appears that junior wideout Chris Bell and the team's leader in receiving Ja'Corey Brooks will continue to step up and the passing game, and make up for the void Lacy leaves. The Cardinals have five matchups left on the 2024-25 slate, with four of them against ACC opponents.