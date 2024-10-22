ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is a Friday night ACC battle as Louisville visits Boston College. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Louisville-Boston College prediction and pick.

Louisville enters the game sitting at 3-2 on the year. They opened with wins over Austin Peay, Jacksonville State, and Georgia Tech. They would then visit Notre Dame. Louisville opened up with a 7-0 lead but would be down 24-14 at the half. Louisville would make it a seven-point game but would fall 31-24. Last time out, they would face SMU. SMU took a 24-13 lead into the half, but SMU would tie the game in the third quarter. Still, they would allow a touchdown in the fourth quarter, and would not score, losing 34-27.

Meanwhile, Boston College enters the game sitting at 4-2 on the year. They opened up the year with a 28-13 upset of Florida State before beating Duquesne. They would fall by six to Missouri, but then win two more games. Last time out, they faced Virginia. Coston College had a 14-0 lead in the second quarter, but a strong second half from Virginia would give them the 24-17 victory.

Louisville: -7.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -260

Boston College: +7.5 (-120)

Moneyline: +210

Over: 53.5 (-110)

Under: 53.5 (-110)

How to Watch Louisville vs. Boston College

Time: 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN2

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Louisville Could Cover The Spread/Win

Tyler Shough has led the Louisville offense this year. He has completed 147 of 234 passes this year for 2,016 yards. Further, he has 18 touchdown passes this year while throwing just three interceptions this year. Further, he has been sacked 12 times this year.

His top target this year has been Ja'Corey Brooks. Brooks has 36 receptions this year for 679 yards and eight touchdowns. Meanwhile, Chris Bell has 18 receptions this year for 330 yards and two scores. Rounding out the top receivers this year has been tight end Jamari Johnson. Johnson has 13 receptions for 158 yards on the year and has scored once In the running game, Isaac Brown has led the way. He has 68 carries for 564 yards on the year with four touchdowns. Meanwhile, Keyjuan Brown has been solid as well. He has 28 carries for 160 yards and two scores. Finally, Duke Watson has carried the ball just 23 times this year, but for 208 yards and two touchdowns.

Louisville is 81st in the nation in opponent points per game this year, while sitting 93rd in opponent yards per game. They are 62nd against the rush while sitting 103rd against the pass. Louisville has 16 sacks on the year, with Tramel Logan having three. Tamarion McDonald and Jared Dawson both have two sacks as well. McDonald has also recovered two fumbles. Further, fellow defensive lineman Ramon Puryear has two fumble recoveries, both of them resulting in touchdowns.

Why Boston College Could Cover The Spread/Win

Thomas Castellanos has led the way for the Boston College offense this year. He has completed 84 of 126 passes this year for 1,188 yards with 14 touchdowns. He has thrown just four interceptions as well this year. Castellanos has been sacked 16 times this year but still has run well overall. He has 161 rushing yards this year with a touchdown.

Lewis Bond has led the receiving game this year, having 34 receptions for 376 yards and two scores. Further, Jaedn Skeete has 18 receptions for 189 yards and a score, while tight end Kamari Morales has 10 receptions for 170 yards and three scores. Still, it is the running back that has made a major impact. Treshaun Ward has 305 yards and two scores on the ground while bringing in ten receptions for 170 yards and three scores. Turbo Richard has run for 271 yards this year and one score. Further, Kye Robichaux has 239 rushing yards and three touchdowns, plus two receptions for ten yards and a score.

The Boston College defense has been solid this year. They are 54th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 77th in opponent yards per game. They are 73rd against the run and 76th against the pass this year. Donovan Ezeruaku has been great this year. He leads the team in tackles this year while having nine sacks on the season. Further, both Khari Johnson and Max Tucker have a pass breakup and two interceptions on the year.

Final Louisville-Boston College Prediction & Pick

Boston College has had the better defense overall this year. They are giving up fewer yards, fewer points this year, and are better in the red zone, but Louisville has been better on third down on defense this year. Still, Louisville has been the much better team on offense. Boston College is scoring just 21.3 points per game this year. Louisville is 28th in the nation in points per game with 33.3 points per game this year. The difference between the two offensive units is the difference in this one. Take Louisville to cover in this one.

Final Louisville-Boston College Prediction & Pick: Louisville -7.5 (-102)