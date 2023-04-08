Love Is Blind star Bartise Bowden shocked fans when he revealed that he was a father via Instagram Friday (April 7). He told his fans that he has welcomed a baby boy, his first child in a slideshow featuring photos and videos.

“Might’ve been the villain on tv, but I’m gonna be the hero for him. Instagram, meet my little man,” the Love Is Blind season three alum wrote on the social media platform.

Bowden shared intimate moments with him and his son. One video featured him and the baby watching golf together. “Ready to see your first ever Tiger Woods golf show? Look at that,” he stated, as Woods plays on the screen. “Let’s see if he watches. I used to do this with my dad… there it goes, there it goes, there goes Tiger!”

The reality star didn’t identify the mother of his baby or his son’s name in his post.

Bowden was featured in Love Is Blind’s third season and he caused quite a stir amongst the cast. He connected with Raven Ross and Nancy Rodriguez in the pods but ultimately proposed to the latter.

Bowden and Rodriguez went through many ups and downs in their relationship but despite the odds, they still managed to make it to the altar. However, Bowden ultimately chose to not go through with marrying Rodriguez after she said “I do.”

He later admitted that the experience was difficult but it helped him own up to his “villian” behavior.

“Watching it back was a blessing to me because when I was going through it, I didn’t have any of those feelings and now I do. Embarrassed and ashamed,” he said per PEOPLE. “This is the villain right here.”

Love Is Blind season four is now streaming on Netflix.