College Football 25 fans looking to venture even deeper into the football gaming sphere should check out Varsity High School Football. As the name suggests, this indie football game lets you immerse yourself in a high school football experience. Play as a coach or as a player as you chase glory for your school. Without further ado, let’s take a look at the Varsity High School Football game.

What is Varsity High School Football?

Varsity High School Football is a simulation football video game developed and published by Spear Interactive and Pyramid Lake Games. The company has experience working on other football titles like the Doug Flutie’s Maximum Football games.

The game itself aims to offer realistic simulation-style gameplay. When you look at any of the developer’s gameplay videos, you can see the resemblance between Varsity and other football games like Maximum Football or College Football 25. In terms of gameplay, we haven’t seen too much yet. But the gameplay snippets below give us an idea of player movement.

The developers use motion capture technology to capture player movements. This tech helps player movement look and feel more realistic.

Varsity High School Football will offer a dynasty mode where you control a player or coach over multiple seasons. Keep winning games as you lead your team to the state championship and bring glory to your school. But Spear aims to add more features to enrich the experience. This includes Interacting with players, their parents, your coaching staff, and more.

Over the years, Spear has released development updates on features they’ve been adding to Dynasty. This includes the ranking system for both the regular season and postseason. Furthermore, they’ve also expanded the depth of their injury process, as well as types of injuries players may experience.

If you choose to play as a Coach, you can decide to take a job as an OC, DC, or head coach. Of course, your main goal will be to win games and championships. However, Varsity offers one major challenge for coaches to face each season… off the field!

Boosters represent the funding your team receives in order to upgrade your field and more. If your team is THAT good, you can be aggressive and ask for more donations. After all, if your team is the best, you’ll offer more reasons for boosters to support you. However, you can also play it safe to ensure that you don’t scare any boosters away. Overall, the whole process will require you to find a proper balance to improve your team at a quick pace.

Varsity High School Football offers mini-camp drills for players to participate in. Practice makes perfect, and these drills will help both you and your players. You’ll grow more familiar with the game. Meanwhile, your players will benefit from practice.

There’s a whole lot more about Varsity Football that’s yet to be revealed. And the developers have released tons of information over the past few years. But for now, it’s shaping up to look like a pretty exciting High School Football game. We are curious about one thing, however.

We wonder how the game will fare in an environment with two major annual football video game titles. Both Madden NFL and College Football 25 already cater to a large audience, and some of those people might not want to purchase another football game. Nevertheless, that doesn’t seem to be stopping Spear, who are now working to get the game released soon.

As of right now, the game is available to wishlist on Steam. According to the developer’s website, they’re hoping to release the game on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5. The developers even conducted playtests for Patreon supporters, though we’re not sure if they intend to run anymore. Regardless, it’s worth keeping up with the game and following its development.

Of course, it’s important to remember that the game is still in early stages of development. While it’s exciting to hear what the devs have in store, we need to remain both realistic and patient. It may take awhile for this game to come out, and there’s a possibility that it might not ever release. However, we also want to be optimistic.

Overall, that’s everything you need to know about the Varsity High School Football game so far. We look forward to hearing more about the game, as the developer occasionally releases new updates on their social channels. We wish Spear Interactive the best of luck in creating an ambitious and exciting project. Hopefully we’ll someday be hosting Varsity High School Football leagues to play with others.

