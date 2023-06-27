LSU baseball star pitcher Paul Skenes may not have taken the field on Monday night, but he was still the toast of the town as the Tigers took home the College World Series Championship.

When catcher Alex Milazzo went down on a play at the plate in the fourth, the stunned crowd held their breath. He landed awkwardly after scoring the 10th run of the game, and was left writhing in pain on the infield grass.

Milazzo was carried off by athletic trainers, and returned to the dugout later in the game in a walking boot. He was diagnosed with a fractured shin from that plate collision, and would obviously not return.

But when it came time to celebrate with a dog pile on the pitchers mound, it was none other than the Men's CWS Most Outstanding Player Skenes who carried him on his back to the middle of the field.

LSU catcher Alex Milazzo suffered a fractured shin earlier in the game so Paul Skenes carried him onto the field to celebrate with the team 🥺 pic.twitter.com/7FjONBWOWD — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 27, 2023

Skenes delivered a gem in Thursday's win or go home semifinal against Wake Forest, throwing eight scoreless innings against the top seeded Demon Deacons. He allowed only two hits, as the Tigers had an epic walk-off to send them to the Final.

It was speculated that he may be available to close out the game with 35-50 pitches if the situation arose in Game 3, but no such scenario came about in the blowout. The projected No.1 pick in the MLB Draft was not needed out of the bullpen in this one, as the Tigers held a large 10-2 cushion through just four innings.

After the celebrations are wrapped up, Skenes will join his highly touted teammate, Dylan Crews, at next month's draft. The pair are expected to go in the top two picks, and any team that gets them will be thrilled.