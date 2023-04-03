Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

President Barack Obama is a huge advocate for women’s sports and on Monday morning, he didn’t forget to congratulate the LSU basketball program on winning their very first national championship on Sunday, ending Caitlin Clark and Iowa’s Cinderella run. Tigers star Angel Reese quickly reacted to Obama’s message with a simple yet powerful four-word message:

I LOVE MY PRESIDENT! https://t.co/FXSNSGTDb9 — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) April 3, 2023

Reese balled out in the final, posting an impressive stat line of 15 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists in 29 minutes of action as LSU scored a whopping 102 points against the Hawkeyes. She also faced quite a bit of heat for giving Clark the John Cena “You can’t see me” gesture as the game was nearly over along with pointing at her finger:

ANGEL REESE TO CAITLIN CLARK 😳 pic.twitter.com/2NY0CEzwJ3 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 2, 2023

For context, Clark did the Cena gesture in the Final Four against South Carolina. Reese was simply mocking her. Nothing wrong with a little bit of competitive fire.

Of course, race was brought into it as well, with certain people on Twitter defending Clark. Just absolutely absurd that such a harmless act is causing such a stir on social media.

Regardless, Angel Reese won’t be the least bit worried as she played an integral part in LSU capturing the ultimate prize. She even won Most Outstanding Player of the Tournament after averaging 21.3 points and 15.2 rebounds per contest. Iowa had no answer for her dominance down low.

Reese is also an absolute star off the court. She’s got 902,000 followers on Instagram and over 130,000 on Twitter. Oh, and just take a look at these eye-popping numbers:

Some Angel Reese numbers over the last four days: 500K mentions

3.84 billion (WITH A B) reached https://t.co/4vZVKwPpx0 — Cody Worsham (@CodyWorsham) April 3, 2023

Unreal. Angel Reese is just getting started.