During the regular season, the LSU Tigers did not lose a game until Feb. 12 against SEC powerhouse South Carolina. They would not lose again until Mar. 4 in the second round of the SEC Tournament. They looked the part of a team that could possibly contend for a national championship in March Madness. Sure enough, they were the last team standing at the end of March Madness with a wire to wire victory over Iowa. A big part of LSU’s success this season was due to Angel Reese. A sure fire WNBA prospect, Reese reflected after the game about how she didn’t care for any individual accolades this season.

Anything that y’all left me off, I’m cool… this is the only ring I want. People don’t forget National Champs.” 💍 @Reese10Angel pic.twitter.com/CFBcmJuPUG — WSLAM (@wslam) April 2, 2023

“I wanted to come to a program where I could be confident and get championships and under a coach like Kim Mulkey where I wanted somebody to push me. She pushed me all year and all year, all year,” Reese said. “I told her, coach I don’t want to be All-American, I want to be a national champion. That never got to my head all year. Anything that y’all left me off of, I’m cool. I’m here, this is the only ring I want is a national champion. You can’t take that away from me, people don’t forget national champs.”

Angel Reese still has at least one season left of college basketball, possibly two if she decides to use her COVID year of extra eligibility. This season was the best season of college career so far. In the national championship game she dropped 15 points, ten rebounds and five assists.