The 2022 football season for the LSU Tigers is just weeks away, but the team already has some important questions to answer. Quarterback Myles Brennan was told by the coaching staff that he would not be the team’s starting quarterback in 2022. As a result, the sixth-year senior announced his decision to walk away from football.

What a journey it has been.. I have given my all to this university and football team. I love every one of you. I will be a tiger for life. 15 is officially signing out. #ForeverLSU pic.twitter.com/GOJPM2GXOK — Myles Brennan (@MylesBrennan) August 15, 2022

And it begs the question, who will be the new starting quarterback for the Tigers?

First-year head coach Brian Kelly managed to land Jayden Daniels from Arizona State via the transfer portal. However, the team still has redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier on the roster, so the competition for the starting job has become a major discussion for the Tigers this summer.

There are some pros and cons to believe either is able to start for LSU, but it all could come down to how well they perform during the last weeks of training camp. Whoever becomes the starter will have plenty of work to do to help the Tigers bounce back from a disappointing 6-7 season in 2021.

With that being said, here are two reasons why Garrett Nussmeier will start under center on LSU’s season opener in September.

2 reasons Garrett Nussmeier should be LSU football’s next starting QB

2. Experience at LSU

One thing that can give Nussmeier an advantage is that is in his second season in Baton Rouge. In his true freshman year, he appeared in four games, including in the Magnolia Bowl matchup against Ole Miss. He finished the season going 29-57 for 329 yards while throwing two touchdowns and two interceptions.

His best game came against Arkansas. Nussmeier threw for 179 yards, completing 18-of-31 pass attempts with one touchdown and one pick.

Because Nussmeier is the only returning quarterback on the roster, this could give him some edge over his competition. He likely already has connections and rapport with the wide receivers group. That could prove valuable in Kelly’s first season at LSU, as he could opt to roll with the player more familiar with the Tigers’ system.

Even though Nussmeier is just in his redshirt freshman year, he still has more experience at LSU than Daniels, which could help him get an edge during the late stages of the QB competition.

1. Past pedigree and family history

While Nussmeier has only four games in his collegiate career, he has more experience than meets the eye. In high school, 247Sports, ESPN, and Rivals named him a four-star prospect, as well as a top-15 quarterback in the nation. He threw for 50 touchdowns and over 5,300 yards in his sophomore and junior seasons at Marcus High School in Flower Mound, Texas.

Throughout his high school career, Nussmeier accumulated 8,160 passing yards for 83 touchdowns and only 20 interceptions. He eventually led the team to a district title after a perfect 9-0 senior season.

But perhaps one of the biggest factors of his success comes from his roots. He is the son of Doug Nussmeier, who played in the NFL for multiple years as a quarterback. Additionally, he has been a quarterback coach for more than two decades now, currently practicing his trade for the Dallas Cowboys.

Just because his dad was a standout quarterback in his prime, doesn’t guarantee anything for Nussmeier. However, he’ll have plenty of wisdom trickling down onto him, considering his father’s prowess as a QB coach. Hopefully, he can use the resources at his disposal in order to impress down the stretch at camp and win out the starting role.