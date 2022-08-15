Myles Brennan leaving LSU after failing to win QB competition

The LSU Tigers’ quarterback competition took a major twist on Monday after sixth-year senior Myles Brennan made the decision to walk away from football altogether. Brennan, who was once again competing for the starting role, was informed over the weekend that he would not be named LSU’s starting quarterback in 2022, despite some level of expectation that he’d win the role. After that bombshell decision was handed down to Brennan, the injury-plagued quarterback decided it was time to call it quits, per Kristian Garic.

BREAKING: LSU QB Myles Brennan is walking away from football, a source has told me. Brennan was informed that he will not be the starting Quarterback this fall. — Kristian Garic (@KristianGaric) August 15, 2022

Brian Kelly reportedly told Brennan over the weekend that he would not be named the starting quarterback in 2022. The sixth-year senior had been competing with junior transfer Jayden Daniels, redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier, and freshman Howard Walker for the starting position.

The Tigers have not yet named a starting quarterback, however they made clear that Brennan was not their choice. It’s a major blow for Brennan who had been battling his way back from two season-ending injuries which kept him sidelined for almost all of the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

In 2020, Brennan entered the year as LSU’s QB1, however, an abdominal injury cut his season short after just three games. After rehabbing ahead of the 2021 season, Brennan suffered an off-field injury a couple days before training camp that prematurely ended his season once more.

While it’s certainly unfortunate to see Brennan walk away from football, the quarterback did collect some significant endorsement deals before calling it quits.

Myles Brennan signed NIL deals with Raising Canes, Smoothie King, GameCoin, Smalls Sliders and Hollingsford Richards Ford. He didn’t play a single game since signing, but because NIL deals can’t be based on performance, he keeps all the money. https://t.co/Ct6Vmc5rrM — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 15, 2022

Brennan had reportedly inked various NIL deals with brands including Raising Canes, Smoothie King, Game Coin, Smalls Sliders, and Hollingsford Richards Ford. It’s unclear how much money he pocketed from his NIL deals, but he played a grand total of zero games since adding the endorsements.