LSU football player Greg Brooks underwent emergency surgery Friday to remove a large brain tumor, according to the Brooks family. Greg Brooks was diagnosed with the tumor last week, and the family is awaiting biopsy results.

Brooks didn't play in LSU's 41-14 win over Mississippi State Saturday. Before the game, the LSU football program said Brooks wouldn't play for undisclosed reasons. On Monday, LSU football coach Brian Kelly said the safety's absence was related to a “medical emergency,” though he didn't provide any other details.

“We are grateful for the work and the care of these medical staff helping Greg through these challenges and for the concern and love poured out by so many in the Louisiana, Arkansas and national sports communities. That means the world to us in this difficult time,” Brooks' family said in a statement that was released on social media.

“Greg continues to fight, and we await further clarity on the extent of that battle,” his family wrote. “His incredible strength of character gives us confidence, but we also know that he needs our support now more than ever. Please keep Greg and our family in your prayers.”

Brooks is in his second season as a member of the LSU football team. He started all 14 games last season, recording 66 tackles and two interceptions. Brooks had eight tackles and two passes defensed in the first two games of the 2023 campaign.

Brooks transferred from Arkansas, where he played from 2020-2022.

LSU has won two straight games since losing to Florida State in the 2023 opener. The Tigers host Arkansas Saturday.