LSU defeated the Grambling Tigers in the second game of its 2023 football campaign.

LSU took a 72-10 victory behind 320 passing yards and 302 rushing yards. Four LSU Tigers rushed for a total of five touchdowns. Running back Logan Diggs led LSU with 115 rushing yards and one touchdown. Freshman running back Kaleb Jackson, a former four-star recruit from LSU's 2023 class, added 62 yards and two touchdowns from the ground in the win at Tiger Stadium.

“I thought Kaleb brought a toughness and a physicality to our running game as well,” LSU head coach Brian Kelly said, via LSUSports.net. “We get John Emery back next week. We've added to that position to where we should have a really effective running game.”

LSU will face Mississippi State on Saturday in Davis Wade Stadium. The Bulldogs prevailed in a 31-24 win over the Arizona Wildcats on Sept. 9. Mississippi State picked off Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura four times in the home win. Quarterback Will Rogers threw for 162 yards and three touchdowns.

What are some bold predictions for LSU football when it faces Mississippi State?

3. Jayden Daniels will record at least 290 passing yards, two passing touchdowns

Daniels ended LSU football's win over Grambling with 269 passing yards and five passing touchdowns. Four LSU Tigers recorded at least one receiving touchdown. Junior receiver Brian Thomas Jr. hauled in two touchdowns and 78 receiving yards.

“We played the game the right way,” Kelly said, via the Associated Press. “We started fast, built great momentum and asserted our will in the third quarter and finished it off the right way. Winning is hard regardless of the competition. They are a difficult team to defend.

“To have 10 straight possessions and score in this game when somebody doesn't want you to score is really hard. You have to execute at a very high level. That doesn't happen very often and I've been doing this for over 30 years. You have to have focus, attention to detail and playmakers.”

Daniels recorded 346 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception for during LSU's 45-24 loss to Florida State earlier this month. Mississippi State has allowed 232.5 passing yards per game in two games played, putting them on pace with the Tulane Green Wave for about 87th in the country, according to NCAA.com.

2. LSU will keep Mississippi State's rushing attack at bay

LSU football must slow down Mississippi State running back Jo'Quavious Marks and MSU's rushing game to claim victory over the Bulldogs on Saturday.

LSU ranks 91st in the country with 149 rushing yards allowed per game. Marks, who was Mississippi State's leading rusher in 2022, recorded 123 rushing yards against Arizona and 127 in a win over Southeastern Louisiana. He ended an LSU win over the Bulldogs in 2022 with 50 rushing yards and one touchdown. He added 32 receiving yards on four receptions during Mississippi State's win over Arizona.

1. LSU football takes a one-score win over Mississippi State

LSU football holds a 77-36-3 all-time record against Mississippi State, according to HailState.com. The Tigers have won games in Baton Rouge and Starkville in the last two seasons. Mississippi State took a 44-34 win over LSU in 2020, a game that saw Bulldogs quarterback KJ Costello throw for 623 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions on 60 passing attempts.

LSU must tap into the success they saw on offense during their game against Grambling and slow down an MSU run game that ranks second in the SEC with 221.5 rushing yards per game. If they can, they may take a vital win and improve to a 2-1 record on the season before they face the Arkansas Razorbacks on Sept. 23.