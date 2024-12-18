LSU football has earned a huge win in the transfer portal. Former Oklahoma wide receiver Nic Anderson has announced his commitment to join the Tigers in 2025. Anderson missed all of last season because of injury, but was one of the top wideouts in the portal.

Anderson has racked up 38 catches for 798 yards and 10 touchdowns across 17 collegiate games. He is entering his fourth year.

The Sooners are losing a medley of playmakers along with Anderson. Wide receivers Jaquaize Pettaway, Jalil Farooq, and Andrel Anthony also won't be returning.

LSU football wide receiver room gets major boost

The LSU football team is set for its appearance against Baylor in the Kinder's Texas Bowl on December 31, and then it should be another exciting offseason to look forward to for the Tigers.

Anderson's commitment to play in Baton Rouge is another string in the successful transfer portal. Head coach Brian Kelly further bolstered the defense on Monday.

Starting quarterback Garrett Nussmeier also previously announced his plans to return to LSU for his senior season, and he should have no issue forming a connection with Anderson once they are on the field together.