Nic Anderson is just one of many players to enter the transfer portal at the conclusion of the 2024 college football season, and he is far from the first to do so from Oklahoma football so far.

Quarterback Jackson Arnold is perhaps the most notable, though, and has been connected to multiple different teams including the Mississippi State Bulldogs, throughout the process.

But Anderson is also a huge name to watch, widely deemed to be one of the top-three best pass-catchers currently up for grabs in the transfer portal. He was originally listed as a three-star prospect in the Class of 2022 and made a lot of noise during his freshman year with the Sooners.

He broke out that season and instantly popped on the CFB radar, reeling in 38 passes for 798 yards and 10 touchdowns. However, he was not able to build upon that after an injury sidelined Anderson for the entirety of the 2024 season.

So where could Nic Anderson land next? Here's a look at three potential spots that could make sense for the wideout who has three years of eligibility remaining and a ceiling still left untapped.

Oregon lands Nic Anderson

This would not be the first go around with the Oregon Ducks for Nic Anderson. It would be a return of sorts, but not at the same time, considering that Anderson was once committed to Oregon before he ultimately chose to take the beginning of his college career elsewhere. Given the sense of familiarity here and the mutual interest that once existed between the two parties, it would not be at all surprising to watch Anderson take the field with the Ducks.

Oregon has shown the ability to reload after losing standout quarterback Bo Nix and coming up just short of a national title game appearance last season. Now, the Ducks are the No. 1 team in the nation and are highly favored to go all the way and win on college football's highest stage.

Anderson could be a part of their next move.

Anderson picks LSU

There are several SEC programs that make sense for Anderson to join, and the LSU Tigers are just one of them. Brian Kelly's team fell short of the bar in 2024, expected at one point to be a legitimate College Football Playoff contender. However, they were ruled out of the big dance well before the end of the season after a disappointing loss to the Alabama.

LSU will retain its quarterback in Garrett Nussmeier, who some analysts even boldly called better than Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders. He has not done that by most accounts, but has shown a lot of improvement, going from a gunslinger to a more refined, albeit strong-armed, quarterback.

Anderson could help add some juice as the Tigers aim for a natty in 2025.

Mississippi State wins Anderson sweepstakes

The Mississippi State Bulldogs are lacking at a number of key positions. They have been in a complete state of rebuild since the legendary Mike Leach passed away, and that was further reflected by the abysmal 2-10 overall record the team finished out the 2024 season on with head coach Jeff Lebby at the helm. Getting the passing game going properly to execute Lebby's “score from far” offense that was so prevalent when he was with Ole Miss will be of paramount purpose.

To do that, his team will need a superior quarterback, and more depth at the position than anything else after losing young up and comer Michael Van Buren Jr. Veteran Blake Shapen remains in the fold, with the team also displaying interest in transfer portal signal-callers like Jackson Arnold.

So, while it may not be exactly evident who he will be catching passes from, Anderson could help get things going in the passing game for the Bulldogs.