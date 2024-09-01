As there are a ton of storylines in Sunday night's LSU football opener against USC like with head coaches Brian Kelly and Lincoln Riley, there is also some with the two starting quarterbacks on their respective squads. With people locking in their final predictions for the LSU football game against the Trojans, Tigers head coach Brian Kelly spoke about the interesting aspects surrounding Garrett Nussmeier and Miller Moss.

Both Nussmeier and Moss have a lot of pressure on them since they play for schools that are known for recent success at the quarterback position whether it be Jayden Daniels and Joe Burrow for the Tigers or Caleb Williams for the Trojans. Kelly also points to another aspect of how cool the impending battle is which is that both also waited patiently and climbed the depth charts to be in the position they are in today according to ESPN.

“Clearly, patience is not a virtue any more. It's something that we don't see,” Kelly said. “And clearly, both of these young men have been patient, have waited for their opportunity, and are going to get rewarded.”

“How cool is that?”

Garrett Nussmeier wants to make a name for himself with LSU football

Nussmeier would really show out in the Reliaquest Bowl win over Wisconsin where he threw for 395 yards to go with three touchdowns and one interception. The junior knows what he is getting into in terms of the pressure and doesn't want to try to be like the players who preceded him according to Fox News.

“I think pressure is a privilege. I’m blessed to be where I am. I don’t feel the pressure to try and be the next Jayden Daniels or the next Joe Burrow. I’m here to be the best Garrett Nussmeier I can be,” Nussmeier said. “I feel God brought me here for a reason, and it’s my job to keep my head down, trust in Him, trust in His plan, His timing, and just do my best.”

“I’ve had to wait my turn and continue to work on my game to get better, and I think there’s a lot of preparation built up for this moment,” Nussmeier continued. “And I think that’s why I don’t feel a sense of nervousness or stress about it. I feel like I’ve been preparing for this, so it’s an exciting feeling.”

Miller Moss motivated ahead of matchup with LSU football

Looking at a player like Moss who is almost cut from the same cloth in terms of the journey to be the starter, he also showed his skills in the DirectTV Holiday Bowl where he threw for a whopping six touchdowns and 372 yards.

“The opportunity to play for Coach Riley is obviously attractive as a quarterback,” Moss said via ESPN. “Also, the guy I was sitting behind was pretty good, so that gave me a little solace in doing so. It was extremely frustrating not playing, but I tried to have some foresight in doing so, and hopefully it's going to continue to pay off.”

While quarterbacks under coaches Brian Kelly and Lincoln Riley have paid off just recently with Daniels and Williams who were the first two picks in the last draft, Nussmeier and Moss could be next to build their legacy.