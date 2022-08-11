LSU Tigers, Brian Kelly move up 2023 recruiting rankings by landing 4-star QB

This offseason for college football has been full of huge developments. First, Lincoln Riley announced that he was leaving Oklahoma and heading west to coach at USC. Shortly after that, Brian Kelly made the decision to leave Notre Dame to coach in Baton Rouge, Louisiana for the LSU Tigers.

LSU has had one of the premier programs in the country for the better part of two decades. On Thursday, we all got a glimpse into exactly why Kelly decided to make the move to the SEC. News surfaced that four-star quarterback recruit, Rickie Collins, was committing to LSU, according to 247Sports.

BREAKING: 4⭐️ QB Rickie Collins has committed to Brian Kelly and @LSUfootball 🐯 The Tigers are up to No. 6 in the 247Sports Recruiting Rankings. https://t.co/A1LdTAhuZi pic.twitter.com/eTVpxUoW2W — 247Sports (@247Sports) August 11, 2022

After landing Collins, LSU has now moved up to number six in the 2023 recruiting class rankings.

Over the last couple of decades, it has become increasingly difficult to land high-level recruits consistently at Notre Dame. The academic standard at Notre Dame, or schools like Stanford or Northwestern, make it difficult. There is also the climate that players have to deal with.

The quality of life is generally perceived as much better in the south and in the west. Living in South Bend, Indiana can be difficult during the winter. All of these things have made it more difficult to consistently land a player Collins’ calibur.

LSU recently landed a five-star wide receiver recruit in Shelton Sampson Jr for 2023.

Now, it appears they have who will be throwing Sampson Jr. passes in college. Collins is a natural thrower of the football with a lean, athletic build. He is a hometown kid, growing up in Woodlawn, LA. So, this was a key get for the Tigers as other SEC schools were surely courting him.