“I’m behind it”: Lincoln Riley speaks out on USC football’s planned move from Pac-12 to Big Ten

USC football joined the conference realignment party when they announced their intention to leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten in 2024. It’s a planned move that has been met with both excitement and disappointment. Naturally, Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley was asked about the move at Pac-12 Media Days. Here’s what Riley had to say, per Antonio Morales of The Athletic.

“There are some obvious benefits,” Riley said. “The markets you’re going to be playing in. You add the L.A. markets to those. Some of the different potential rivalry games it’s going to create, high-profile games, and I think one great example is the Rose Bowl is one of the most-watched games year in and year out, and not that the venue is going to be the Rose Bowl every time, but you’re going to be able to create those multiple times per year, which I think is pretty cool.

“I’m behind it. The finances are obvious. What does that go back into? It’s going to go back into facilities. It’s going to go back into services for athletes. It’s going to do so many great things. This program always had really good resources — now you combine that with what that may have and it’s pretty promising.”

Riley also notes that the move to the Big Ten is good for the university and the athletes. Many are not pleased about USC football’s shocking conference realignment move.

Lincoln Riley isn’t one of them.