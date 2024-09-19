If there's one thing that college football fans love to do, it's debate. Which team has the best uniform, which team has the best helmet, which team has the best coach, which team is the best overall. Oh, and of course, which team has the best stadium. This is one of the most common things that college football fans argue about, and one stadium that comes up a lot is Tiger Stadium, home of the LSU football team.

There's no doubt about it, the LSU football team has one of the best stadiums in college football. Not going to say the best, because it's hard to narrow down just one stadium in college football that is better than the rest, but it's up there for sure. It's one of the biggest and loudest stadiums in the country, and it gives the Tigers a great home-field advantage.

One way to narrow down the list is to ask players that have actually played college football in many of these stadiums that fans argue about for their opinion on the matter. Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane was asked about that recently as he prepares to take on the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks have one of the loudest stadiums in the NFL, and Achane was asked about the loudest stadium that he has ever played in.

“Death Valley,” De'Von Achane said, according to a post from Joe Schad.

De'Von Achane played college football for Texas A&M, and the two schools don't like each other very much. It says a lot that Achane was able to admit that the loudest stadium he has ever played in belongs to LSU.

LSU won't need a raucous environment this weekend

The LSU football stadium is loud for every home, but the Tigers won't need a crazy environment for this week's game against UCLA. The Bruins have looked underwhelming to say the least so far this season, and they are big underdogs going on the road to take on LSU.

This game is already going to be hard enough for UCLA as it is. LSU is the much better team, but then you add on the fact that the Bruins are going into one of the hardest environments in college football… it's not going to pretty.

UCLA and LSU will kick off at 3:30 ET from Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Saturday. The game will be airing on ABC, and the Tigers are currently favored by 23.5 points.