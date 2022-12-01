Published December 1, 2022

By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

LSU football quarterback Jayden Daniels’ status for the SEC Championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs has had Tigers fans holding their collective breaths. Well, they can exhale after LSU head coach Brian Kelly’s injury update on Thursday. Kelly told the media that Daniels practiced this week and will play on Saturday, according to Seth Emerson of The Athletic.

That’s excellent news for LSU football, who is currently two touchdown underdogs to Georgia ahead of the SEC Championship game.

Daniels, a senior quarterback and transfer from Arizona State, has enjoyed a standout season for LSU football. The star quarterback has completed a career-best 68.4 percent of his passes while tallying 2566 passing yards, 15 touchdown passes and two interceptions.

He’s added another 874 yards and 11 scores on the ground, even throwing his hat in the ring for the Heisman Trophy at one point.

Daniels exited last week’s loss to Texas A&M with a foot injury and was spotted walking around in a boot on Sunday, though the injury was not believed to be an ankle sprain.

Fortunately, the injury did not keep Jayden Daniels off of the practice field- and it won’t keep him off of the field in the SEC Championship game against Georgia.

If the Tigers are going to have any chance against the Bulldogs’ stingy defense, which has allowed the fewest points per game in the nation, they will need Daniels to be able to make plays with both his arm and his legs.

Judging by the latest updates on him, it sounds like he’ll be able to do just that.