Published November 27, 2022

By Enzo Flojo · 5 min read

The LSU Tigers saw their winning streak snapped at five games after they lost to the Texas A&M Aggies, 38-23, on the road in Week 13 of the 2022 College Football season. It was LSU football’s third loss this year, and it practically extinguished any hope they would still enter the College Football Playoff. Here are four key takeaways from LSU’s big loss to Texas A&M in Week 6.

It was certainly one of the most shocking upsets of the week. No. 5 LSU was defeated by Texas A&M . The loss at College Station, Texas, was the Tigers’ third of the season. It pretty much meant that their prospects of making the College Football Playoff went up in smoke.

The Aggies dominated this game from start to finish. Texas A&M running back Devon Achane scored from 10 yards out to finish a 10-play, 90-yard drive midway through the first quarter. That gave Texas A&M a lead it would never lose. Achane finished with 211 rushing yards and scored two touchdowns. It was likely his final game with the team, but he came out with a huge bang.

On the other end of the field, LSU was simply unable to handle the pressure of this Rivalry Week matchup. They knew they had targets on their backs, and they just blew it.

The pressure appeared to be too much for LSU football to handle. As soon as Achane scored to give Texas A&M a 7-0 lead, the Tigers allowed their opponents to run away with the game. The Tigers appeared uncharacteristically sloppy and uninspired as if they were playing not to lose rather than to win. It was a complete 180-degree turn from the team that came back from a 17-point deficit at Auburn in Week 5. The Tigers were plainly underwhelming here thanks to some performances that fell short of expectations.

Now let’s look at the four people most to blame for the LSU Tigers’ loss to Texas A&M in Week 13.

4. LB Harold Perkins Jr.

Many regarded LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. as a breakout defensive star before this game. Remember that he earned SEC Defensive Player of the Week honors not once but twice. Perkins Jr. has emerged as a rising star this season, and coach Brian Kelly even assured supporters that he would be the program’s cornerstone for years to come.

The Aggies, however, didn’t care for any of that. They were able to limit Perkins’ effectiveness and impact on this game. This was a guy who was coming off putting up four sacks and two forced fumbles against Arkansas in Week 11. He also had five tackles and one pass defensed last week against UAB. In this game, however, Perkins was limited to just two tackles on the night.

If LSU has any hopes of beating Georgia in the SEC Championship Game, then Perkins needs to bring his A-game.

3. Coach Brian Kelly

LSU football head coach Brian Kelly was outcoached on this night by Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher. That’s quite strange since Fisher has been a beleaguered coach who has done a poor job overall this season. Fisher had a team that many thought had a ton of potential, but they were among the year’s biggest flops.

Kelly, meanwhile, has done a swell job in LSU, though, in this particular contest, he and his team had a terrible night. They could not stop Achane despite trying to throw everything at him. Kelly’s wards also had two fumbles and zero sacks the entire game.

Of course, this loss does not detract from Kelly and his players’ otherwise excellent work this season. However, it douses water upon the fire that was burning for a program on the cusp of being guaranteed a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Now, LSU football is left with one option. They have to beat the unbeaten defending national champions on the road. Needless to say, Georgia football will be the overwhelming favorite in that matchup.

2. QB Jayden Daniels

Tigers QB Jayden Daniels had one of his least efficient games of the season here against the Aggies. He completed only 21-of-35 passes for 189 yards and failed to hit the end zone with either his arm or legs. The only consolation is he added 84 yards rushing.

To compound his struggles Daniels’ fumble in the third quarter, which was recovered and returned for a score, was an unacceptable blemish. The Tigers did a decent job of routinely moving the ball and establishing a balanced assault against a solid Texas A&M defense in spurts. However, LSU failed in the fourth quarter when they needed to step up.

He also got injured late in this game. In fact, Daniels left twice in the fourth period, though he returned to finish the contest. Looking ahead, though, the big question is whether Daniels will be 100 percent or not against the Bulldogs.

1. LSU Defense

In the first half, LSU football’s defense couldn’t get off the field against a weaker offense that only scored 20 points against UMass a week earlier. The Tigers curiously allowed Texas A&M freshman QB Conner Weigman to complete passes at will. As we already said, they also couldn’t stop Devon Achane on the ground.

Keep in mind that defense was intended to be LSU’s most significant calling card. Throughout the season, the Tigers’ defense had been pretty strong. They came into the contest allowing only 340.3 yards and 20 points per game. We just did not see that in this game.

Remember that Texas A&M’s highest point total this season entering Week 13 was 31. That came in a shutout against Sam Houston in Week 1. Texas A&M equaled that total with 14:54 remaining in the fourth quarter of this contest. The Aggies came in averaging 355 yards per game and finished with a total of 429 here.

Things just seemed surreal for LSU fans. This was supposed to be a straightforward game where the Tigers could gain even more momentum heading into their collision with Georgia. Instead, they will be licking their wounds as they enter a championship game with their CFP hopes hanging in the balance by the smallest margins.