LSU football is giving its defensive coordinator a huge contract.

LSU football is putting their money into defensive coordinator Blake Baker. Baker is expected to be the highest-paid assistant in college football with a 3-year deal, per Yahoo Sports. Baker's contract is worth more than $2.2 million a year at the school.

LSU recently hired Baker away from Missouri to lead the team's defense. LSU football had a disappointing 2023 season, by LSU standards. The program didn't make it to the SEC championship, but finished the year with a bowl win over Wisconsin to finish with a 10-3 record. LSU coach Brian Kelly made some changes on his staff following the season, including bringing in Baker.

Baker spent the last two seasons as defensive coordinator at Missouri. He also coached at Miami, Louisiana Tech and even LSU as linebackers coach during the 2021 season. He will be expected to help lead LSU football to a SEC championship with his defensive prowess in the next few years, as head coach Brian Kelly faces pressure to bring championship success back to the school.

With Baker at the helm, Missouri's defense had one of the best years in program history in 2023. Missouri football won the Cotton Bowl over Ohio State 14-3, behind the stellar defense. Missouri finished the season with 11 victories. Following the bowl win, Missouri gave a contract extension to head coach Eliah Drinkwitz.

The move is something of a surprise, as Baker had also received an extension recently at Missouri. LSU football coach Brian Kelly is certainly showing his faith in Baker with the hefty contract the school is giving him.

Baker played college football at Tulane from 2000-2004. He played linebacker with the Green Wave.