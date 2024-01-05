Logan Diggs is leaving LSU one year after transferring in.

The LSU football team came into this season ranked very high and they had goals of winning the SEC and making the College Football Playoff. The Tigers ended up having a decent season, but they weren't as good as a lot of people were expecting them to be. LSU finished the season 10-3, but a major bright spot this year was quarterback Jayden Daniels, who went on to win the Heisman trophy. He is the second Tigers player in recent memory to win the award as Joe Burrow recently won the Heisman as well.

Now, LSU football is in the offseason as they just finished up their 2023 campaign with a bowl win against Wisconsin. The Tigers are now getting ready for the 2024 season, and they should be good again next year, but they did just lose a running back to the transfer portal.

LSU running back Logan Diggs has entered the transfer portal, according to a tweet from Matt Zenitz. This is not Diggs' first time in the portal, either, as he already transferred once, from Notre Dame to the Tigers.

Logan Diggs has been a contributor in each season of his college career. He got decent playing time in his freshman season at Notre Dame, and he took a big leap during his sophomore year as he rushed for 820 yards and four touchdowns on 165 carries. His numbers weren't quite as good this season for LSU, however.

The Tigers had an interesting situation on offense this year because of QB Jayden Daniels. Not only was he elite in the passing game, but he was also the team's leading rusher. Because of that, some of the running backs didn't get as many reps as a typical running back would get, and that could be why Diggs saw his numbers dip a little bit. He finished the year with 653 yards and seven touchdowns on 119 carries.

Diggs should get some decent attention in the transfer portal. He has had three solid seasons with Notre Dame and LSU, and he has the ability to be an immediate impact player.