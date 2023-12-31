Missouri football is giving a contract extension to their coach after winning a key bowl game over Ohio State.

Missouri football is standing by their man. The school is awarding football coach Eliah Drinkwitz a contract extension after defeating Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl, per The Athletic. Drinkwitz and Missouri football just finished a very successful 11-2 campaign in the rigorous SEC.

Missouri football capped off an incredible year with a 14-3 win over Ohio State in the bowl game. The team finished with ten or more wins for the first time in Drinkwitz's tenure at the school. The Tigers' only losses were to Georgia and LSU in close games. Other than the win over Ohio State, Missouri also got quality wins over Kansas State, Kentucky, and Tennessee.

Drinkwitz received a great amount of praise for his work during the 2023 season with Missouri football. He finished third in the voting for the Associated Press' national coach of the year award. He also won the SEC coach of the year award.

Drinkwitz is now 28-21 at Missouri after four seasons in Columbia. The contract extension goes through the 2028 season. He was 12-1 in one season at Appalachian State in 2019, before taking the Missouri job. He had back-to-back 6-7 seasons with losses in bowl games before the 2023 campaign.

Missouri football will be looked at as a contender in the SEC for the 2024 season. The conference is getting even harder, as Texas and Oklahoma join the SEC in all sports. Missouri plays Oklahoma in Columbia in 2024. The Tigers travel to Alabama, and also have non conference matchups against Boston College, Buffalo, UMass, and Murray State.

Before his time as a head coach, Drinkwitz was an assistant at North Carolina State, Boise State, Auburn and some other schools.