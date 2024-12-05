LSU football (8-4, 5-3 SEC) didn't have its worst season, but there's room for improvement for Brian Kelly's squad. Luckily, though, the Tigers are retaining one of the best prospects in the country for 2025.

DJ Pickett is signing with LSU, via On3's Hayes Fawcett.

“BREAKING: Five-Star Plus+ CB DJ Pickett will stick with his Commitment & sign with LSU, he tells me for

@on3recruits,” Fawcett tweeted. “The 6’4 180 CB has been Committed to the Tigers since July. Ranked as the No. 1 CB in ‘25 (per On3).”

Pickett originally announced his intention to play for the Tigers on June 17th, via X.

“LSU it’s up 🐯!” the Zephyrhills, Florida native said.

Pickett's signing is vital for the program, via LSU Tigers Wire's Will Rosenblatt.

“After losing Bryce Underwood, Pickett is the top signee of LSU’s class. The Tigers will expect Pickett to make an immediate impact in 2025. He has the talent to come in and compete for a starting spot,” Rosenblatt said. “LSU had to hold off suitors until the end. Miami, Oregon, and Georgia all desired Pickett’s services.”

Where do these latest developments leave the program?

LSU football needed DJ Pickett after losing Bryce Underwood

Losing Underwood's commitment is devastating, as the five-star quarterback is regarded as the nation's best 2025 prospect. The Michigan native flipped to his hometown Wolverines after committing to the Tigers for the majority of the year.

However, LSU still has the eighth-best 2025 recruiting class, via 247Sports. Including Pickett, the program has 23 players incoming freshmen signed, including 16 with four-star rankings. There's no doubt that the Tigers will be competitive.

Additionally, retaining Pickett stops the bleeding during a difficult situation. Quarterback is the most important position in the sport, and having a possibly generational signal-caller is the best thing that can happen to a program. However, having a lockdown cornerback to develop is a more than worthy consolation prize in a conference full of high-flying passing attacks.