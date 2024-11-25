LSU football head coach Brian Kelly has been one of the most widely talked-about names in college football when it comes to coaches who are on the hot seat.

Between some of the losses LSU football has suffered on the recruiting trail and the way the Tigers have failed to meet the expectations overall this season, there's some doubt surrounding just how effective Kelly will be in Baton Rouge where the long-term future is concerned.

LSU football's Brian Kelly speaks up about noise

He recently spoke to those negative notions a bit following LSU's most recent win, the 24-17 victory over the visiting Vanderbilt Commodores. Kelly specifically commented on the “noise” in his opening statement during the postgame press conference.

“Our players and all of our coaches, they obviously had to listen to the noise that's out there about LSU football and the indictments that are made unfortunately so early in this program's development,” Kelly said during the presser (h/t Pankti Parmar if The Sporting News). “But they, the players didn't listen to it, the coaches didn't listen to it. Proud of them for the way that they prepared this football team. I just appreciate our players and the way they came together this week and took full accountability for what they wanted to do and they went out and did it.

It was not necessarily surprising to Kelly, with several stating that he should be fired and making pessimistic comments about the future of the program, due to the fact LSU football was on a three-game losing streak. It was not so far before then that the team was ranked and considered a legitimate contender for the College Football Playoff.

“The noise was there but you're going to get noise at LSU when you lose three games in a row. But it wasn't because of our guys not being committed and they showed that commitment this week.”

LSU will look to continue the season on a high note when the Oklahoma Sooners head to Tiger Stadium on Saturday for the regular-season finale. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET in Baton Rouge.