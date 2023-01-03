By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

When the LSU Tigers took on the Purdue Boilermakers in the Citrus Bowl, it proved to be a one-sided contest. LSU finished the day by taking down Purdue by a final score of 63-7. In the win, LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers stole the show.

Malik Nabers was the go-to target for the LSU offense in the Citrus Bowl. He finished the day recording nine receptions for 163 receiving yards and one touchdown. He also threw the ball, completing two passes for 50 yards and one touchdown.

Following the contest, LSU head coach Brian Kelly spoke on Malik Nabers. He was confident with his praise of the young pass catcher. Kelly said that “It’s his opportunity now” when stating that Nabers could become LSU’s number one wide receiver next season.

There is an argument to be made that Malik Nabers has long since cemented himself as the latest great LSU pass catcher.

Nabers burst onto the scene for the LSU offense during his freshman season in 2021. He finished his first year recording 28 receptions for 417 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

After a slow start to the 2022 campaign, Malik Nabers has been dominant in recent weeks. Over the past four games of the season, he recorded 28 receptions for 489 receiving yards and two touchdowns. During this stretch, he has posted at least 128 receiving yards in three different games.

With current LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte set to enter the 2023 NFL draft, Nabers will enter next season as the solidified WR1. He could be in for an even bigger season in year three.