Bryce Underwood is heading to LSU football.

The LSU football team picked up a major recruiting win on Saturday as the top player in the 2025 class announced that he was committing to play for the Tigers. That #1 player is quarterback Bryce Underwood from Belleville, Michigan. This season, LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels won the Heisman trophy, and in 2o19 another Tigers QB won the award as Joe Burrow was the Heisman winner. LSU typically has an explosive offense, and if you're a top QB looking for good exposure, it's a good place to play.

“Bryce Underwood, the No. 1 overall player in the Class of 2025, has committed to LSU,” Pete Thamel said in a tweet. “The Belleville, Mich., native picked the Tigers over suitors that included Alabama, Colorado, FSU, Penn State, Oregon and Michigan.”

For awhile, a lot of people thought that Underwood was going to commit to Michigan football. Belleville is about 20 minutes away from the Wolverines' campus in Ann Arbor, and the team has been very successful in recent years. It seemed like a good option if Underwood wanted to stay home, but perhaps the uncertainty around head coach Jim Harbaugh played a role. Now, Underwood is heading to Baton Rouge to play for Brian Kelly and LSU football.

This is a historic recruiting win for LSU. Underwood is ranked as the #1 player in the entire 2025 class according to 247 Sports, the #1 player in the state of Michigan and the #1 QB in the 2025 class. He currently attends Belleville High School, and he will have one more year there before he goes down south to play college football.

It's still very early in the cycle, but LSU already has an absurd recruiting class for 2025. Underwood is the third five star to commit the class, and it is currently the top class in the entire country. Obviously, there is a lot of time for that to change, but this class is off to a remarkable start.

This season, LSU came in with expectations of winning the SEC and making the College Football Playoff. They fell short of those goals as they finished the season 10-3 with a win in the ReliaQuest bowl against Wisconsin. However, the future is clearly bright for this program. Their offense was sensational this year, and the way their recruiting looks, it seems like that will continue to be the case. If the Tigers can improve their defense, they can make a return to the top of the SEC.