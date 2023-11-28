Olivia Dunne (also known as Livvy Dunne) will once again be featured in next year's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

Livvy Dunne returning in 2024

Cara O'Bleness of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit broke the news that Dunne will appear as a rookie in the 60th anniversary SI Swimsuit Issue in 2024. She first debuted in this past year's SI Swimsuit Issue.

“The decision to invite Livvy [Dunne] back to appear in the 2024 Issue as a rookie was an easy one,” SI Swimsuit Editor-in-Chief MJ Day said. “Last year, we featured Livvy the D1 athlete, highlighting her accolades as an all-academic and all star on the rise. This year, we are featuring Livvy as a well-established, industrious entrepreneur who is here to stay, who continues to break barriers, continues to work hard and forge an unforgettable path for herself and future generations of female athletes.”

Dunne herself chimed in on the matter. She seemed honored to be brought back after the first time, which was deemed a “dream come true” by the gymnast. “Coming back for Year 2, I mean, last year I said it was a dream come true, and nothing's changed,” she said. “It's still a dream come true. I can't believe I can call myself a rookie. It feels unreal.”

Olivia Dunne is a gymnast and social media influencer. In addition to her social media work, she is a part of the LSU Tigers women's gymnastics team. Her Instagram account has over 4.5 million followers, while her TikTok page has over 7.8 million.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue released its inaugural magazine in 1964. A new edition is released every May, so subscribers can expect Dunne to be featured in the next issue in May 2024.