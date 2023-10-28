LSU gymnastics star Olivia Dunne, once again, fired back at the criticisms over her NIL deals.

On TikTok, the 21-year-old athlete and social media influencer revisited the 2022 New York Times report that took issue with her NIL deals. For all the hate she got, Dunne wanted everyone to know that she's still standing and thriving. She captioned her post with, “Get with the times.”

For those who missed it, the article Dunne was referring in her post was a piece titled “New Endorsements for College Athletes Resurface an Old Concern: Sex Sells.” It explored how the NIL deals for athletes like Dunne can be “regressive” for women's sports.

“I guess sometimes we have this swinging pendulum, where we maybe take two steps forward, and then we take a step back. We're fighting for all the opportunities to compete, to play, to have resources, to have facilities, to have coaches, and all the things that go with Olympic-caliber athletics,” Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer said on the part of the NIL movement that focuses on beauty, via The New York Times.

For VanDerveer, that aspect is “a step back” for female athletes.

Dunne took offense on the article, which many deemed as a hit piece on the LSU gymnast and her increasing popularity.

Obviously, despite the criticisms, Olivia Dunne didn't let it deter her. It also hasn't stopped her from making the most of her NIL deals. Dunne's current NIL valuation is at $3.2 million, third among all college athletes and the highest among female athletes, per On3.

While people have differing opinions on how Dunne was able to land her NIL deals, fans will be happy to know that women's sports has seen a tremendous growth over the past couple of years. There is a lot of attention to female athletes and women's sports now, and hopes are high that it'll continue to grow.