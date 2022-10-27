LSU HC Brian Kelly spits truth on Alabama’s Bryce Young being ‘most difficult’ SEC QB to defend

LSU turned heads across the college football world when it came away with back-to-back wins over Florida and Ole Miss. Heading into both matchups, there was much talk about whether the Tigers would be able to contain two of the most versatile quarterbacks in the SEC today in Anthony Richardson and Jaxson Dart. For the most part, they passed both tests with flying colors.

Now, LSU is set to have yet another daunting task ahead, as it will meet the Bryce Young-led Alabama Crimson Tide offense for a home showdown on Nov. 5. With Young, there is one notable aspect of the reigning Heisman Trophy winner’s play that head coach Brian Kelly will be spending much time game planning for.

“I mean, they’ve all (SEC QBs) been so difficult to defend and this will be the most difficult,” Kelly said during a press conference this week. “What’s most difficult with him is improvising, his ability to improvise and when he improvises, he’s making plays. He’s getting the ball out to skill players.

“An enormous I think challenge for our defense to contain him in some fashion. Maybe you even have to look at how to slow him down a little bit because he’s that good of a player.”

Young has enjoyed continual success at Alabama in simply extending plays. For one, when Young has been called on to anchor play-action plays, he has continued to get the likes of Ja’Corey Brooks and Jermaine Burton involved in the passing game.

The Tigers tallied a combined four sacks and 11 quarterback hurries in their victories over Florida and Ole Miss. Their front seven may need to orchestrate an encore performance next week to slow down Young.